Sweden ‘highly critical’ of US rhetoric on Greenland and Denmark, says PM

11.1.2026
Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson arrives at a European Union leaders’ summit in Brussels, Belgium, December 18, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman (Reuters)

SALEN, Sweden, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Sweden is highly critical of the “threatening rhetoric” against Greenland and Denmark from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Sunday.

Kristersson said in a speech on Sunday that the rules-based world order was under greater threat than for many decades.

“We are highly critical of what the United States is now doing and has done in Venezuela, in regards to international law, and probably even more critical of the rhetoric that is being expressed against Greenland and Denmark,” he said at an annual security conference in northern Sweden.

“On the contrary, the United States should thank Denmark, which has been a very loyal ally over the years.”

President Donald Trump said on Friday that the U.S. needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future. He has repeatedly said that Russian and Chinese vessels are operating near Greenland, something Nordic countries have rejected.

