Trump briefing on Iran options planned for Tuesday, WSJ reports

Reuters
11.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio attend a meeting with oil industry executives, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (Reuters)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to be briefed by senior officials in his administration on Tuesday on specific options to respond to the protests in Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing U.S. officials.

The meeting will be a discussion about possible next steps including military strikes, deploying secretive cyber weapons against Iranian military and civilian sites, placing more sanctions on Iran’s government and boosting anti-government sources online, the Journal reported.

The White House said it had no comment on the report.

Trump, who has repeatedly threatened to intervene in recent days, posted on social media on Saturday: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!

Reuters could not immediately verify the Journal report.

