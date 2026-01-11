https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/11/trump-suggests-cuba-should-strike-a-deal-with-us

Trump suggests Cuba should strike a deal with US

Trump suggerisce a Cuba di trovare un accordo con gli Stati Uniti

Reuters
11.1.2026
A 3D printed miniature of U.S. President Donald Trump and Cuban flag are seen in this illustration taken January 9, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration (Reuters)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested Cuba should strike a deal with the United States, warning that the island nation would no longer receive oil or money.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast Nel nido dei serpenti
Danimarca La Groenlandia non vuole farsi prendere dal panico Michael Jarlner
Crisi climatica Come ridurre le emissioni dei trasporti aerei Gabriele Crescente
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati