Trump suggests Cuba should strike a deal with US

Jan 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday suggested Cuba should strike a deal with the United States, warning that the island nation would no longer receive oil or money.

“THERE WILL BE NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA - ZERO! I strongly suggest they make a deal, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Cuba lived, for many years, on large amounts of OIL and MONEY from Venezuela,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in BengaluruEditing by David Goodman)