UK, Germany discuss NATO forces in Greenland to calm US threat, Bloomberg News reports

Regno Unito e Germania discutono di forze NATO in Groenlandia per placare la minaccia statunitense, riferisce Bloomberg News

Reuters
11.1.2026
An aerial view shows Greenland ice sheet in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, September 17, 2025. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane (Reuters)

Jan 11 (Reuters) - A group of European countries, led by Britain and Germany, is discussing plans to boost their military presence in Greenland to show U.S. President Donald Trump that the continent is serious about Arctic security, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

Germany will propose setting up a joint NATO mission to protect the Arctic region, the Bloomberg report added, citing people familiar with the plans.

Trump said on Friday that the U.S. needs to own Greenland to prevent Russia or China from occupying it in the future. He has repeatedly said that Russian and Chinese vessels are operating near Greenland, something Nordic countries have rejected.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru)

