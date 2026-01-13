https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/13/french-farmers-stage-new-paris-protest-in-bid-to-halt-mercosur-deal

French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt Mercosur deal

Gli agricoltori francesi organizzano una nuova protesta a Parigi nel tentativo di fermare l&#39;accordo con il Mercosur

Reuters
13.1.2026
A tractor stands in front of the Arc de Triomphe as French farmers protest against the government’s handling of the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement and lumpy skin disease outbreak, in Paris, France, January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (Reuters)

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - French farmers drove tractors into Paris on Tuesday for the second time in a week to protest against an EU-Mercosur trade deal they say threatens local agriculture by creating unfair competition with cheaper South American imports.

Farmers in France, the European Union’s largest agricultural producer, and other member states have been protesting for months over the EU-Mercosur deal and numerous local grievances.

The demonstration on Tuesday was organised by the FNSEA, which is one of France’s largest farm unions.

“The Mercosur agreement was approved even though the European Parliament hasn’t had its say. This is going to lead to imports of foreign goods that we are perfectly able to produce in France and that don’t respect standards which are imposed on French farming,” said Damien Greffin, vice president of the FNSEA and a farmer from the Paris region.

Greffin said farmers would protest in front of the French parliament on Tuesday, and were also planning to demonstrate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on January 20.

The Mercosur deal’s approval by most EU states on Friday, despite France’s rejection, has intensified pressure on the government from farmers and opposition parties, some of which have filed no-confidence motions.

A separate farmers’ union, the Coordination Rurale, had already brought tractors below the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe last Thursday in a surprise demonstration.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Sybille de la Hamaide, Benoit Tessier;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

