Forty-seven Venezuelan soldiers killed in US attack, minister says

Quarantasette soldati venezuelani uccisi nell&#39;attacco statunitense, dice il ministro

Reuters
16.1.2026

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Forty-seven Venezuelan soldiers were killed during the U.S. attack on Caracas and capture of President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month, Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said on Friday, noting nine of these were women.

Cuba on Thursday received the remains of 32 of its soldiers it said were killed in combat in the morning of January 3. Venezuela’s interior minister said last week 100 people were killed in the attack, without saying how many were soldiers.

(Reporting by Reuters staff)

