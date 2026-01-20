Golfing-Statue honouring Ballesteros vanishes in Spain

MADRID, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Spanish authorities have launched an investigation following the disappearance of a statue commemorating golfer Seve Ballesteros from his hometown of Pedrena, located near Santander in northern Spain’s Cantabria region.

The Marina de Cudeyo Town Council confirmed the incident on Sunday through their social media accounts, describing the disappearance as “an unfortunate event” and suggesting foul play. “Everything indicates that it was a theft,” the council stated.

The statue, which has been a focal point in tiny Pedrena as a tribute to Ballesteros’ enduring legacy, vanished sometime over the weekend, local police told Reuters, indicating that they are now working to identify those responsible and recover the tribute.

“If anyone has observed any suspicious activity, especially in the last 24 hours, please report it to the police,” the town council urged in a post on Facebook.

The life-size statue of the late golfer was located in La Barquería Park and was created in 2009 by sculptor Salvador García Ceballos. It was permanently installed in 2017.

The statue is made of bronze and depicts him in one of his most characteristic poses, with his fist raised in a triumphant gesture after winning the 1984 British Open at St Andrews.

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas and Emma Pinedo.)