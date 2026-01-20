House Speaker Johnson: UK and U.S. can work through differences

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday said he was confident that Britain and the United States could work through their differences and maintain the so-called ‘special relationship’ between the two countries.

“We’ve always been able to work through our differences calmly as friends. We will continue to do that. I want to assure you this morning that that is still the case,” Johnson said in an address to lawmakers in the British parliament.

His comments come hours after U.S. President Donald Trump sharply criticised Prime Minister Keir Starmer over a deal to cede sovereignty of the island of Diego Garcia in the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

