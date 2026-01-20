IAEA says Ukraine’s Chornobyl nuclear plant lost all off-site power on Tuesday

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Chornobyl nuclear power plant, site of the world’s worst civil nuclear catastrophe, lost all off-site power following widespread military activity on Tuesday morning, the UN atomic watchdog said in a post on X.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said that several Ukrainian electrical substations vital for nuclear safety were affected by the military activity, while power lines to some other nuclear power plants were also impacted.

Russia launched a combined drone and missile attack on Ukraine early on Tuesday, knocking out power and heating supplies to thousands of apartment buildings in Kyiv amid freezing temperatures, Ukrainian officials said.

