Iranian parliament warns of jihad if Supreme Leader is attacked, ISNA

Reuters
20.1.2026
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting in Tehran, Iran, January 17, 2026. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS (Reuters)

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Any attack on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would trigger a declaration of jihad, or holy war, the Iranian Students News Agency quoted Iran’s national security parliamentary commission as saying on Tuesday.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have grown following a severe crackdown of protests across Iran, which U.S. President Donald trump warned could lead to a response from Washington.

“Any attack on the Supreme Leader means a declaration of war with the entire Islamic world and must await the issuance of a Jihad decree by Islamic scholars and the response of Islam’s soldiers in all parts of the world,” the parliamentary commission said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom)

