Macron tells Davos of a ‘shift towards a world without rules’

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The world is experiencing a shift away from rules and international law, French President Emmanuel Macron told the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

“It’s … a shift towards a world without rules, where international law is trampled underfoot and where the only law that seems to matter is that of the strongest,” Macron said, adding that what he called “imperial ambitions” were resurfacing..

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Alessandro Parodi, editing by Richard Lough)