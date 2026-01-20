Moscow says it expects U.S. to release Russian crew from seized Venezuela-linked tanker

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow expects the United States to free the Russian crew members aboard a Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by Washington in the Atlantic earlier this month.

Lavrov said two Russians, as well as Ukrainians, Georgians and Indians, were serving as crew members on the Marinera when U.S. naval forces boarded it near Iceland on January 7 as part of efforts to block oil exports from Venezuela.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)