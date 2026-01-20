https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/norway-won-t-take-part-in-trump-s-board-of-peace-deputy-foreign-minister-tells-aftenposten

Norway won’t take part in Trump’s “Board of Peace”, deputy foreign minister tells Aftenposten

La Norvegia non parteciperà al “Consiglio di pace” di Trump, dice il vice ministro degli esteri all’Aftenposten

20.1.2026

OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norway will not take part in U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative the way the plan is currently presented, Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik told daily Aftenposten on Tuesday.

The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of a letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

The Norwegian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

