Norway won’t take part in Trump’s “Board of Peace”, deputy foreign minister tells Aftenposten

OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norway will not take part in U.S. President Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace” initiative the way the plan is currently presented, Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Motzfeldt Kravik told daily Aftenposten on Tuesday.

The board would be chaired for life by Trump and would start by addressing the Gaza conflict and then be expanded to deal with other conflicts, according to a copy of a letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

The Norwegian foreign ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

