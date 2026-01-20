https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/russia-says-moldova-s-plans-to-merge-with-romania-would-destroy-its-statehood

Russia says Moldova’s plans to merge with Romania would destroy its statehood

La Russia afferma che i piani della Moldavia di fondersi con la Romania distruggerebbero la sua statualità

Reuters
20.1.2026
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that plans floated by Moldova’s president to hold a referendum on reunification with Romania would be destructive to Moldovan statehood.

President Maia Sandu said last week she would vote in favour of unification with neighbouring Romania if a referendum were to take place, to help protect Moldova’s fragile democracy against Russian pressure. Romania is an EU and NATO member.

Sandu has repeatedly accused Russia of meddling in Moldova, a former Soviet republic of around 2.4 million with a Romanian-speaking majority and a Russian-speaking minority.

Moldova said on Monday it was proceeding with the necessary formalities to complete its withdrawal from the Russia-led Commonwealth of Independent States.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Scienza In Italia conservare gli ovuli è un privilegio Claudia Torrisi
Scienza L’etica degli animali Jay Griffiths
Iran Colpo al cuore del regime Maryam Dehkordi
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati