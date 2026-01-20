Saudi state TV says King Salman chairs cabinet days after leaving hospital

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s 90-year-old King Salman chaired in person a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Saudi state TV reported, days after he left hospital where he was undergoing medical tests.

King Salman, whose country is the world’s largest oil exporter and a major U.S. ally in the Middle East, went to a hospital in Riyadh on Friday for medical tests and left on the same day.

Saudi TV published a video dated January 20, showing the king chairing the cabinet and reading files with his ministers. Reuters could not independently verify the video.

In the meeting, King Salman welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s establishment of the Board of Peace, the state news agency reported.

The Saudi king had received medical care for lung inflammation in 2024.

