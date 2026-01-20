https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/syrian-defence-ministry-announces-four-day-ceasefire-after-new-accord-with-kurdish-force

Syrian defence ministry announces four-day ceasefire after new accord with Kurdish force

Il ministero della Difesa siriano annuncia un cessate il fuoco di quattro giorni dopo un nuovo accordo con la forza curda

20.1.2026
Members of the Syrian army ride a vehicle en route to Al-Hasakah, following the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces, Syria, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi (Reuters)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Syria’s defence ministry announced a four-day ceasefire following a new agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), starting from 2000 local time on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Muhammad Al Gebaly)

