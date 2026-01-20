Syrian defence ministry announces four-day ceasefire after new accord with Kurdish force

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Syria’s defence ministry announced a four-day ceasefire following a new agreement with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), starting from 2000 local time on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Muhammad Al Gebaly)
20 gennaio (Reuters) - Il ministero della Difesa siriano ha annunciato un cessate il fuoco di quattro giorni a seguito di un nuovo accordo con le Forze Democratiche Siriane (SDF) a guida curda, a partire dalle 2000 ore locali di martedì.
(Servizio di Jaidaa Taha e Muhammad Al Gebaly)
