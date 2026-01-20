https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/trump-considers-role-in-venezuela-for-machado

Trump considers role in Venezuela for Machado

Reuters
20.1.2026
Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado attends a press conference in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 16, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (Reuters)

By Trevor Hunnicutt and Bo Erickson

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he was considering involving Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado in some capacity in her country, but did not say what role she could play.

“We’re talking to her and maybe we can get her involved some way. I’d love to be able to do that; Maria, maybe we can do that,” Trump told reporters at the White House, referring to Machado, who met Trump last week and gave him her Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump’s comments marked a tone change for the president, who previously questioned Machado’s popularity and ability to lead in Venezuela after the United States captured President Nicolas Maduro in a raid earlier this month. In 2024, Machado’s party said it had won 70% of the vote in the presidential election.

“I felt so strongly against Venezuela, now I’m loving Venezuela. They’ve been working with us so well. It’s been so nice,” Trump told reporters, referring to his administration working with Venezuela’s interim president, Delcy Rodriguez.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Bo Erickson; Editing by Ross Colvin and Cynthia Osterman)

