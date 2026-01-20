UAE becomes early supporter of Trump’s ‘Board of Peace’ with formal acceptance

DUBAI, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) accepted an invitation to join U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly proposed “Board of Peace,” the UAE foreign ministry said on Tuesday, placing Abu Dhabi among the first governments to publicly endorse the initiative.

The ministry said the UAE stood ready to “contribute actively to the mission of the Board of Peace, supporting greater cooperation, stability, and prosperity for all,” marking Abu Dhabi’s formal alignment with Washington’s new conflict‑resolution effort.

Abu Dhabi’s acceptance comes as governments worldwide react cautiously to Trump’s plan, which aims to begin with the Gaza conflict before widening to tackle other conflicts, according to a copy of the letter and draft charter seen by Reuters.

Some leaders offered ambiguous responses. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her country was “ready to do our part,” while Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said Ottawa had agreed “in principle” pending further details.

The inclusion of a ‘charter’ in the invitation letter triggered concerns among some European governments that it could undermine the work of the United Nations, which Trump has accused of not supporting his efforts to end conflicts around the world.

The board would be chaired for life by Trump. Member states would be limited to three-year terms unless they pay $1 billion each to fund the board’s activities and earn permanent membership, the letter states.

“This simply offers permanent membership to partner countries who demonstrate deep commitment to peace, security, and prosperity,” the White House said in a post on X.

Hungary has also issued an unequivocal acceptance, while most governments have refrained from public comment, voicing concerns privately about the plan’s implications for the U.N.’s authority.

