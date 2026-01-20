https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/un-chief-guterres-cancels-davos-trip-due-to-bad-cold-spokesperson-says

UN chief Guterres cancels Davos trip due to bad cold, spokesperson says

Il capo dell’ONU Guterres cancella il viaggio a Davos a causa di un brutto raffreddore, dice il suo portavoce

Reuters
20.1.2026
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres smiles while speaking with Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Britain, January 16, 2026. HENRY NICHOLLS/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (Reuters)

GENEVA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has cancelled his plans to attend the Davos meeting in Switzerland where he was due to deliver a special address, a U.N. spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“The Secretary-General has, unfortunately, had to cancel his participation at the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. It was scheduled for tomorrow, but he’s got a bad cold,” said U.N. spokesperson Rolando Gomez in response to a reporter’s question.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Linda Pasquini)

