https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/us-estimates-200-islamic-state-fighters-escaped-syrian-prison-us-official-says

US estimates 200 Islamic State fighters escaped Syrian prison, US official says

Gli Stati Uniti stimano che 200 combattenti dello Stato Islamico siano fuggiti dalla prigione siriana, dice un funzionario statunitense

Reuters
20.1.2026
Empty corridor at al-Shaddadi prison, following the withdrawal of the Syrian Democratic Forces and its takeover by the Syrian army, as inmates, members of the Islamic State, fled the facility, in Al-Shaddadi, Al-hasakah, Syria, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Kh (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - About 200 low-level Islamic State fighters escaped Syria’s Shaddadi prison on Monday after guards from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces left the facility, but Syrian government forces recaptured many of them, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said about 600 foreign fighters from Islamic State had been transferred from Shaddadi prior to January 19 to other facilities and remain in detention.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Scienza In Italia conservare gli ovuli è un privilegio Claudia Torrisi
podcast La fine dell’autonomia curda in Siria
Scienza L’etica degli animali Jay Griffiths
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati