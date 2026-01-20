US estimates 200 Islamic State fighters escaped Syrian prison, US official says

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - About 200 low-level Islamic State fighters escaped Syria’s Shaddadi prison on Monday after guards from the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces left the facility, but Syrian government forces recaptured many of them, a U.S. official said on Tuesday.

The official, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said about 600 foreign fighters from Islamic State had been transferred from Shaddadi prior to January 19 to other facilities and remain in detention.

(Reporting by Phil Stewart and Idrees Ali; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)