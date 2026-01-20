https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/us-led-coalition-negotiating-al-hol-camp-handover-syrian-sources-say

US-led coalition negotiating Al-Hol camp handover, Syrian sources say

Reuters
20.1.2026
A general view of al-Hol displacement camp in Hasaka governorate, Syria April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho/File Photo (Reuters)

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State was negotiating a handover of the Al-Hol camp, which houses IS-linked civilians, to Syrian authorities, three Syrian sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

One of the sources, a Syrian official, said the talks were focused on a smooth transition of control from Kurdish security forces who had been holding the camp, to avoid any security risks or detainees fleeing.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Mahmoud Hasano and Khalil Ashawi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

