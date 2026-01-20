US-led coalition negotiating Al-Hol camp handover, Syrian sources say

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S.-led coalition against the Islamic State was negotiating a handover of the Al-Hol camp, which houses IS-linked civilians, to Syrian authorities, three Syrian sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

One of the sources, a Syrian official, said the talks were focused on a smooth transition of control from Kurdish security forces who had been holding the camp, to avoid any security risks or detainees fleeing.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi, Mahmoud Hasano and Khalil Ashawi; Editing by Sharon Singleton)