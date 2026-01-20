US will soon target drugs coming in by land, Trump says

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration would “very shortly” start targeting drugs coming into the United States by land, after he claimed strikes by U.S. forces on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean have reduced the amount of drugs coming into the U.S. by water.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump did not specify from which country drugs were being transported by land.

