https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/20/us-will-soon-target-drugs-coming-in-by-land-trump-says

US will soon target drugs coming in by land, Trump says

Gli Stati Uniti prenderanno presto di mira le droghe che arrivano via terra, dice Trump

Reuters
20.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration would “very shortly” start targeting drugs coming into the United States by land, after he claimed strikes by U.S. forces on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean have reduced the amount of drugs coming into the U.S. by water.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump did not specify from which country drugs were being transported by land.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; Editing by Chris Reese)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Scienza In Italia conservare gli ovuli è un privilegio Claudia Torrisi
podcast La fine dell’autonomia curda in Siria
Tecnologia Adesso potete dimenticare la password Chris Stokel-Walker
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati