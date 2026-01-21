https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/france-puts-g7-finance-ministers-meeting-off-to-next-week

France puts G7 finance ministers’ meeting off to next week

La Francia rimanda la riunione dei ministri delle finanze del G7 alla prossima settimana

Reuters
21.1.2026
French Minister for Economy, Finance, and Industrial, Energy and Digital Sovereignty Roland Lescure attends a session at the French Senate in Paris, France, December 15, 2025. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo (Reuters)

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The French government has pushed back plans for an online G7 finance ministers meeting from Wednesday to next week because of scheduling problems, a French finance ministry official said.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, whose government holds the G7 presidency this year, said on Monday he wanted a meeting with counterparts in the “coming days” after the Trump administration threatened new tariff hikes on some European countries.

The Finance Ministry official said invitations for a meeting on Wednesday had been sent, but tight scheduling and the Davos World Economic Forum meant it would have to be held next week instead.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Ingrid Melander)

