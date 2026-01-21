France puts G7 finance ministers’ meeting off to next week

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The French government has pushed back plans for an online G7 finance ministers meeting from Wednesday to next week because of scheduling problems, a French finance ministry official said.

French Finance Minister Roland Lescure, whose government holds the G7 presidency this year, said on Monday he wanted a meeting with counterparts in the “coming days” after the Trump administration threatened new tariff hikes on some European countries.

The Finance Ministry official said invitations for a meeting on Wednesday had been sent, but tight scheduling and the Davos World Economic Forum meant it would have to be held next week instead.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by Ingrid Melander)