Syria says seven soldiers killed in a drone attack by Kurdish forces

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Seven Syrian soldiers were killed in a drone attack by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria’s Hasakah province, Syria’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.

The drone attack took place in the countryside against an explosives workshop that was being secured by the army, the state news agency reported. The SDF has pulled back from a swathe of northern and eastern Syria this week, handing over territory to the army.

