https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/trump-says-he-wants-immediate-negotiations-to-purchase-greenland

Trump says he wants immediate negotiations to purchase Greenland

Trump dichiara di voler negoziare immediatamente l’acquisto della Groenlandia

Reuters
21.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (Reuters)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called for immediate negotiations toward a deal to acquire Greenland, adding that he would not use force in his campaign for the northern island.

“I’m seeking immediate negotiations to once again to discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States,” he told world leaders gathered in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump said only the U.S. was capable of securing Greenland and the urgent need for negotiations had nothing to do with rare earths.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Katharine Jackson; editing by Scott Malone)

