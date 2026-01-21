https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/trump-says-he-wants-leaders-of-egypt-ethiopia-to-resolve-nile-dam-dispute

Trump says he wants leaders of Egypt, Ethiopia to resolve Nile dam dispute

Trump vuole che i leader di Egitto ed Etiopia risolvano la disputa sulla diga sul Nilo

Reuters
21.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (Reuters)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would like to bring together the leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia to work out a deal to solve a dispute over Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which both Egypt and Sudan consider a serious threat to vital water supplies.

Trump made the comments while meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Ryan Patrick Jones; editing by Costas Pitas)

