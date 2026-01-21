Trump says he wants leaders of Egypt, Ethiopia to resolve Nile dam dispute

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would like to bring together the leaders of Egypt and Ethiopia to work out a deal to solve a dispute over Ethiopia’s Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which both Egypt and Sudan consider a serious threat to vital water supplies.

Trump made the comments while meeting with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

