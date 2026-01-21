https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/trump-says-no-tariffs-next-month-after-agreeing-outline-of-greenland-deal

Trump says no tariffs next month after agreeing outline of Greenland deal

Trump dice che non ci saranno dazi il mese prossimo dopo aver concordato i contorni dell’accordo con la Groenlandia

Reuters
21.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Reuters White House correspondent Steve Holland (not pictured) during an exclusive interview in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 14, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Phot (Reuters)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday withdrew a threat to impose tariffs on a number of nations for their stance on Greenland, saying he had reached the outlines of a deal with NATO on the island’s future.

“Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Davos. He did not give details of the deal.

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington, editing by David Ljunggren)

