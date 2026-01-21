https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/trump-we-re-reasonably-close-to-a-deal-to-end-ukraine-war

Trump: We’re reasonably close to a deal to end Ukraine war

Reuters
21.1.2026
U.S. President Donald Trump attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (Reuters)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he thought “we’re reasonably close” to a deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, adding he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later in the day.

“I believe they’re at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don’t, they’re stupid,” he said, referring to the Russian and Ukrainian leaders.

Trump made his remarks during a question and answer session with a moderator at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

(Reporting by Steve Holland, writing by David Ljunggren)

