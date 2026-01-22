https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/22/exclusive-rutte-says-greenland-framework-deal-means-nato-allies-must-step-up-on-arctic-security

Exclusive-Rutte says Greenland framework deal means NATO allies must step up on Arctic security

Esclusivo - Rutte dice che l’accordo quadro con la Groenlandia significa che gli alleati della NATO devono intensificare la sicurezza dell’Artico

Reuters
22.1.2026
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (Reuters)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The framework deal on Greenland agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump would require NATO allies to step up on Arctic security and the first results of this will be seen this year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Reuters on Thursday.

Rutte said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that it was now up to NATO commanders to work through the details of extra security requirements and that he was sure non-Arctic NATO allies would want to contribute to the effort.

“We will come together in NATO with our senior commanders to work out what is necessary,” Rutte said.

“I have no doubt we can do this quite fast. Certainly I would hope for 2026, I hope even early in 2026,” he said.

(Reporting by Mark John; Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Reportage Il Canada non è in vendita Simon van Zuylen-Wood
Afghanistan Il cielo azzurro di Herat Wolfgang Bauer
Stati Uniti Trump vuole un sostituto delle Nazioni Unite Pierre Haski
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati