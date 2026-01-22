Exclusive-Rutte says Greenland framework deal means NATO allies must step up on Arctic security

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The framework deal on Greenland agreed with U.S. President Donald Trump would require NATO allies to step up on Arctic security and the first results of this will be seen this year, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Reuters on Thursday.

Rutte said in an interview on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos that it was now up to NATO commanders to work through the details of extra security requirements and that he was sure non-Arctic NATO allies would want to contribute to the effort.

“We will come together in NATO with our senior commanders to work out what is necessary,” Rutte said.

“I have no doubt we can do this quite fast. Certainly I would hope for 2026, I hope even early in 2026,” he said.

