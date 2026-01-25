South Korea withdraws appointment of Lee Hye-hoon as budget minister

SEOUL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has withdrawn his appointment of Lee Hye-hoon as the newly created budget ministry chief, Woo Sang-ho, a presidential secretary said in a televised address on Sunday.

The nomination of the former three-time conservative party lawmaker was initially interpreted as an attempt by the liberal president to integrate the nation’s politics, but Lee Hye-hoon has been facing pressure to step down amid allegations of abusive remarks to colleagues and controversial property investments.

She apologised for her past remarks to colleagues during a hearing by lawmakers on Friday.

