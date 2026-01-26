Al Shabaab kills local chief and teacher in northeast Kenya, police say

NAIROBI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Somalia’s al Shabaab militants killed a local chief and a teacher in Hulugho, a northeastern Kenyan region near the Somali border, Kenyan police said on Monday, adding that security in the area had been reinforced following the attack.

A police statement said a multi-agency security team was pursuing the attackers, and the area had been secured as operations continued.

“We urge the public to remain calm and vigilant, and to cooperate with the security agencies,” the statement added.

Al Shabaab, which controls large swathes of southern and central Somalia, frequently carries out cross-border attacks on Kenyan military and civilian targets. Security analysts say the assaults are aimed at pressuring Kenya into withdrawing its troops from peacekeeping missions in Somalia.

In June 2023, seven people were killed in two separate incidents in the same region. Police said at the time they suspected members of al Shabaab were responsible for one of the attacks.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo; Writing by Vincent Mumo Nzilani; Editing by Ros Russell)