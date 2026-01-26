https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/26/lebanon-s-hezbollah-chief-says-group-concerned-with-confronting-us-threat-against-iran

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief says group concerned with confronting US threat against Iran

Il capo degli Hezbollah libanesi afferma che il gruppo si preoccupa di affrontare la minaccia degli Stati Uniti contro l’Iran

Reuters
26.1.2026
Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem gives a televised speech from an unknown location in this still image obtained from a video released December 5, 2025. Al Manar TV/REUTERS TV/via REUTERS/File Photo (Reuters)

BEIRUT, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah movement, Naim Qassem, said on Monday that his group was concerned about confronting Washington’s threat against Iran, particularly any threat against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have grown following a severe crackdown on protests across Iran in which thousands were killed in the past few weeks, which President Donald Trump said could lead to a U.S. response. Tehran said any attack on Khamenei would trigger a “holy war”.

“We are concerned with what is happening and targeted by potential aggression. We are determined to defend ourselves. We will choose in due course how to act, whether to intervene or not… but we are not neutral,” Qassem said in a televised address.

The Hezbollah leader said mediators had told the group the U.S. and Israel were considering hitting it in case there was an attack on Iran, saying that a war on Iran could ignite the entire region this time.

Hezbollah was severely weakened in 2024 during cross border fighting with Israel that Hezbollah said was in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a U.S.-brokered ceasefire in 2024, but both sides have traded accusations of violations.

(Reporting by Laila Bassam and Maya GebeilyWriting by Jaidaa TahaEditing by Peter Graff)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Salute In Italia l’aborto clandestino esiste ancora Jennifer Guerra
Editoriali Il crepuscolo di un regime feroce
Le regole Fingersi della Gen Z
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati