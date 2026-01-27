A boat carrying 25 french tourists capsized off the Omani coast, three killed

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A boat carrying 25 French tourists capsized off the Omani coast, three people were killed, the Omani police said on Tuesday in a post on X.
(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Michael Georgy)
DUBAI, 27 gennaio (Reuters) - Un’imbarcazione che trasportava 25 turisti francesi si è rovesciata al largo della costa omanita e tre persone sono rimaste uccise, ha detto martedì la polizia omanita in un post su X.
(Reporter: Nayera Abdallah, editing: Michael Georgy)
