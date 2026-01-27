https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/27/a-boat-carrying-25-french-tourists-capsized-off-the-omani-coast-three-killed

A boat carrying 25 french tourists capsized off the Omani coast, three killed

Una barca con a bordo 25 turisti francesi si è rovesciata al largo delle coste omanite: tre i morti

Reuters
27.1.2026

DUBAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A boat carrying 25 French tourists capsized off the Omani coast, three people were killed, the Omani police said on Tuesday in a post on X.

(Reporting by Nayera Abdallah, editing by Michael Georgy)

