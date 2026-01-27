China could help end war in Ukraine, Finland’s prime minister says

HELSINKI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and its President Xi Jinping have the opportunity to bring about an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine by influencing President Vladimir Putin and reducing cooperation, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

China’s Xi earlier on Tuesday said he had told Orpo that China and Finland should uphold a U.N.-centred international system and advance a multipolar world based on economic globalisation.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)