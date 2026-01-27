https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/27/china-could-help-end-war-in-ukraine-finland-s-prime-minister-says

China could help end war in Ukraine, Finland’s prime minister says

La Cina potrebbe contribuire a porre fine alla guerra in Ucraina, dice il primo ministro finlandese

Reuters
27.1.2026
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China January 27, 2026. China Daily via REUTERS (Reuters)

HELSINKI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China and its President Xi Jinping have the opportunity to bring about an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine by influencing President Vladimir Putin and reducing cooperation, Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo told reporters in Beijing on Tuesday.

China’s Xi earlier on Tuesday said he had told Orpo that China and Finland should uphold a U.N.-centred international system and advance a multipolar world based on economic globalisation.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

