https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/27/denmark-and-greenland-prime-ministers-to-visit-berlin-and-paris

Denmark and Greenland prime ministers to visit Berlin and Paris

I primi ministri di Danimarca e Groenlandia in visita a Berlino e Parigi

Reuters
27.1.2026
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen attend a press conference in Copenhagen, Denmark, January 13, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Little (Reuters)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland said on Tuesday they will visit Berlin and Paris to shore up support amid U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent threats against the Arctic island.

Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Jens-Frederik Nielsen will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Tuesday and French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday, official schedules showed.

Trump’s demands for control of Greenland have shaken transatlantic relations and accelerated European efforts to reduce dependence on the United States, even as Trump last week withdraw tariff threats and ruled out taking Greenland by force.

Frederiksen and Nielsen will discuss “the current foreign policy situation and the need for a strengthened Europe” in their meetings, the Danish prime minister’s office said.

The two will also attend the Welt Economic Summit in Germany on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Salute In Italia l’aborto clandestino esiste ancora Jennifer Guerra
Salute Perché quest’anno l’influenza è così pesante Edward Chen
In copertina Il fanatico stratega di Donald Trump Ashley Parker, Michael Scherer, Nick Miroff
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati