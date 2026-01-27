French government survives first no-confidence vote on expenditure part of 2026 budget

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The French government survived a first vote of no-confidence in parliament on Tuesday over its decision to ram through the expenditure part of the 2026 budget without giving the National Assembly the final say.

The motion, filed by the hard left France Unbowed party (LFI), was backed by 267 members of parliament. 289 votes were needed for the motion to pass.

The government last week survived two no-confidence votes over the income part of the 2026 budget.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Inti Landauro, editing by Ingrid Melander)