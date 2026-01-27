https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/27/french-government-survives-first-no-confidence-vote-on-expenditure-part-of-2026-budget

French government survives first no-confidence vote on expenditure part of 2026 budget

Il governo francese sopravvive al primo voto di sfiducia sulla parte di spesa del bilancio 2026

Reuters
27.1.2026
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, members of the French government and members of parliament listen to the President of National Assembly during a debate on the draft budget bill at the National Assembly in Paris, France, January 23, 2026. REUTERS/G (Reuters)

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The French government survived a first vote of no-confidence in parliament on Tuesday over its decision to ram through the expenditure part of the 2026 budget without giving the National Assembly the final say.

The motion, filed by the hard left France Unbowed party (LFI), was backed by 267 members of parliament. 289 votes were needed for the motion to pass.

The government last week survived two no-confidence votes over the income part of the 2026 budget.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Inti Landauro, editing by Ingrid Melander)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Pop Una gita ad Auschwitz Tanya Gold
Salute Perché quest’anno l’influenza è così pesante Edward Chen
Micro Colpire gli oligarchi Stefano Feltri
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati