Israeli president to meet Bondi Beach shooting families during Australia trip

TEL AVIV, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet the families of victims of the Bondi Beach shooting and members of the Australian Jewish community during a visit to the country next month, his office said on Tuesday.

The attack targeted a Jewish Hanukkah celebration in December, killing 15 people in Australia’s worst mass shooting in decades.

“President Herzog will visit Jewish communities across Australia to express solidarity and offer strength to the community in the aftermath of the attack,” his office said in a statement.

Herzog, who as president holds a largely ceremonial role, is also scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He will set off on February 8 and the visit will conclude on February 12.

