Sheinbaum does not deny report Mexico halted oil shipment to Cuba

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday did not deny a media report that Mexico had halted a crude oil shipment to Cuba, saying that Mexico’s oil shipments were a sovereign decision.

“The decision of when (oil) is sent and how it is sent is a sovereign decision, and it is determined by Pemex based on the contracts—or, in any case, by the government, as a humanitarian decision to send it under certain circumstances,” Sheinbaum said.

Asked whether she denied a report that Mexico halted a shipment to Cuba, Sheinbaum responded: “It is a sovereign decision and it is made in the moment when necessary.”

