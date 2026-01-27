https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/27/sheinbaum-does-not-deny-report-mexico-halted-oil-shipment-to-cuba

Sheinbaum does not deny report Mexico halted oil shipment to Cuba

Sheinbaum non smentisce la notizia che il Messico ha interrotto le spedizioni di petrolio a Cuba

Reuters
27.1.2026
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum gestures during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 27, 2026. REUTERS/Henry Romero (Reuters)

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Tuesday did not deny a media report that Mexico had halted a crude oil shipment to Cuba, saying that Mexico’s oil shipments were a sovereign decision.

“The decision of when (oil) is sent and how it is sent is a sovereign decision, and it is determined by Pemex based on the contracts—or, in any case, by the government, as a humanitarian decision to send it under certain circumstances,” Sheinbaum said.

Asked whether she denied a report that Mexico halted a shipment to Cuba, Sheinbaum responded: “It is a sovereign decision and it is made in the moment when necessary.” 

(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom; Writing by Brendan O’Boyle; Editing by Emily Green)

