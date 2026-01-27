https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/27/uk-us-germany-and-france-urge-adherence-to-ceasefire-in-syria

UK, US, Germany and France urge adherence to ceasefire in Syria

Regno Unito, Stati Uniti, Germania e Francia sollecitano il rispetto del cessate il fuoco in Siria

Reuters
27.1.2026
Members of the Syrian security forces stand guard outside al-Aqtan prison, where some Islamic State detainees are held, in Raqqa, Syria January 23, 2026. REUTERS/Karam al-Masri (Reuters)

LONDON, Jan 27 - Britain, the United States, France and Germany on Tuesday welcomed the 15-day extension of the ceasefire between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces, and urged all parties to strictly adhere to the agreement.

“We call upon all parties to strictly adhere to the ceasefire and to exercise their utmost restraint. We urge all external parties to join us in pursuit of peace and de-escalation of violence,” the four nations said in a joint statement.

They also urged all parties to swiftly agree to a permanent ceasefire.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, writing by Sam Tabahriti)

