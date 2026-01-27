https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/27/vilnius-airport-halts-flights-again-after-suspected-belarus-balloon-incursion

Vilnius Airport halts flights again after suspected Belarus balloon incursion

L’aeroporto di Vilnius blocca nuovamente i voli dopo una sospetta incursione di palloncini bielorussi

Reuters
27.1.2026
Passengers walk past the arrival terminal in Vilnius Ciurlionis International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Janis Laizans (Reuters)

VILNIUS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Vilnius Airport suspended operations again on Tuesday due to suspected disruption of Lithuania’s airspace by balloons sent from Belarus, authorities said.

The airport closed at 1705 GMT and was scheduled to reopen at 1805 GMT, a National Crisis Management Centre spokesperson told Reuters.

The airport, located some 30 km (19 miles) from the Belarusian border, has been closed more than 10 times since early October over similar incidents. It last had to shut on December 3.

Lithuania says balloons are sent by smugglers transporting cigarettes from Belarus, but also blames Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping what it calls a form of “hybrid attack”.

(Reporting by Andrius Sytas and Johan Ahlander; editing by Gareth Jones)

