Colombian authorities search for missing plane carrying 15 people

BOGOTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Colombian aviation and military authorities launched an operation on Wednesday to locate a small commercial plane carrying 15 people - 13 passengers and two crew members - that lost communication while flying in northeast Colombia, state-owned airline Satena said.

“Flight NSE 8849, covering the Cucuta-Ocana route, which took off at around 11:42 a.m. and was scheduled to land at around 12:05 p.m., reported its last contact with air traffic control at 11:54 a.m. today,” Satena said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)