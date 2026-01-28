https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/colombian-authorities-search-for-missing-plane-carrying-15-people

Colombian authorities search for missing plane carrying 15 people

Le autorità colombiane cercano l’aereo scomparso con 15 persone a bordo

Reuters
28.1.2026

BOGOTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Colombian aviation and military authorities launched an operation on Wednesday to locate a small commercial plane carrying 15 people - 13 passengers and two crew members - that lost communication while flying in northeast Colombia, state-owned airline Satena said.

“Flight NSE 8849, covering the Cucuta-Ocana route, which took off at around 11:42 a.m. and was scheduled to land at around 12:05 p.m., reported its last contact with air traffic control at 11:54 a.m. today,” Satena said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)

