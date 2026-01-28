https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/exclusive-us-handing-over-seized-tanker-to-venezuela-officials-say

Exclusive-US handing over seized tanker to Venezuela, officials say

Esclusivo: gli Stati Uniti consegnano al Venezuela la petroliera sequestrata, dicono i funzionari

Reuters
28.1.2026

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The United States is handing over a tanker to Venezuela that it seized earlier this month, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday, the first known instance where President Donald Trump’s administration has returned such a tanker.

The officials, who were speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the tanker that is being handed to Venezuelan authorities was the Panama-flagged supertanker M/T Sophia. They did not say why the tanker was returned.

The U.S. Coast Guard, which leads interdiction and seizure operations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chris Reese)

