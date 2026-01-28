https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/former-french-pms-philippe-and-attal-favoured-centrist-candidates-for-next-presidential-election-poll

Former French PMs Philippe and Attal favoured centrist candidates for next presidential election -poll

28.1.2026
PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Former French Prime Ministers Edouard Philippe and Gabriel Attal are the favoured candidates to lead the centrist challenge in next year’s presidential election, said an Elabe/BFM TV poll on Wednesday.

The centrist French political bloc close to President Emmanuel Macron lost its grip in the lower house of parliament after Macron called a snap parliamentary election in 2024, and it has faced unyielding pressure from both the far-right National Rally (RN) and far-left France Unbowed (LFI) parties.

Philippe - Macron’s first prime minister - has consistently portrayed himself as a 2027 presidential candidate.

He has also increasingly criticised Macron in recent years, as Macron’s attempts to get a budget through parliament has faced consistent challenges from opposition parties.

The Elabe/BFM TV poll added that former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau was seen as the favoured candidate from the traditional, conservative right-wing camp for the 2027 election.

