France backs defence reinforcement in the Arctic, Macron says

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - France supports the reinforcement of the defence position in the Arctic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

“Given Russia’s stance in the Far North, China’s economic presence, and the strategic consequences of this rapprochement, we agree on the need to strengthen our defence posture in the Arctic,” Macron said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)