https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/france-backs-defence-reinforcement-in-the-arctic-macron-says

France backs defence reinforcement in the Arctic, Macron says

La Francia sostiene il rafforzamento della difesa nell’Artico, dice Macron

Reuters
28.1.2026
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen as they arrive for a lunch meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes (Reuters)

PARIS, Jan 28 (Reuters) - France supports the reinforcement of the defence position in the Arctic, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday, ahead of a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenlandic Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen.

“Given Russia’s stance in the Far North, China’s economic presence, and the strategic consequences of this rapprochement, we agree on the need to strengthen our defence posture in the Arctic,” Macron said.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, writing by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

podcast L’ossessione per la sicurezza del governo Meloni
Nicaragua Resistere scrivendo poesie William González Guevara
podcast Complotti
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati