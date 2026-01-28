https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/hungarian-prosecutors-press-charges-against-budapest-mayor-for-organizing-banned-pride-march

Hungarian prosecutors press charges against Budapest mayor for organizing banned Pride march

I procuratori ungheresi denunciano il sindaco di Budapest per aver organizzato una marcia Pride vietata

Reuters
28.1.2026
Budapest’s Mayor Gergely Karacsony speaks during a joint demonstration organised by opposition parties during the celebrations of the 65th anniversary of the Hungarian Uprising of 1956, in Budapest, Hungary, October 23, 2021. REUTERS/Marton Monus (Reuters)

BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors brought charges against Budapest’s liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony over his role in arranging an LGBTQ+ rights rally and they were seeking a fine without a trial, prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Budapest on June 28 despite a police ban, turning the Pride march into a mass anti-government demonstration in one of the biggest shows of opposition to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)

