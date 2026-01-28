Hungarian prosecutors press charges against Budapest mayor for organizing banned Pride march

BUDAPEST, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors brought charges against Budapest’s liberal Mayor Gergely Karacsony over his role in arranging an LGBTQ+ rights rally and they were seeking a fine without a trial, prosecutors said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched through Budapest on June 28 despite a police ban, turning the Pride march into a mass anti-government demonstration in one of the biggest shows of opposition to nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

(Reporting by Anita Komuves)