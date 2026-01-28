https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/rubio-says-territorial-issue-over-donetsk-yet-to-be-bridged-between-russia-ukraine

Rubio says territorial issue over Donetsk yet to be bridged between Russia, Ukraine

Rubio dice che la questione territoriale su Donetsk deve ancora essere risolta tra Russia e Ucraina

Reuters
28.1.2026
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing titled “U.S. Policy Towards Venezuela”, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 28, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Territorial issues over Donetsk are the remaining item that still require a bridging of views at U.S.-mediated talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, describing the issue as “a very difficult one.”

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Rubio said there might be a U.S. presence in the follow-up Ukraine talks but President Donald Trump’s top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who had taken part in the previous talks, will not be participating.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle, Humeyra Pamuk, Simon Lewis, Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Reese)

