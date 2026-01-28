Rubio says territorial issue over Donetsk yet to be bridged between Russia, Ukraine

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Territorial issues over Donetsk are the remaining item that still require a bridging of views at U.S.-mediated talks to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, describing the issue as “a very difficult one.”

Speaking at a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, Rubio said there might be a U.S. presence in the follow-up Ukraine talks but President Donald Trump’s top envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who had taken part in the previous talks, will not be participating.

