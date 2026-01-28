Young Polish teenager dies after being swept out to sea in Malta

VALLETTA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - A team of divers on Wednesday recovered the body of a 13-year-old Polish girl, who was swept out to sea by large waves on Monday afternoon at the north of Malta, local authorities said.

The girl had been watching the stormy seas with her family from behind railings on a sidewalk when they were engulfed by the waves. Both her father, 49, and brother, 17, were also swept off the pavement, but managed to climb to safety.

The southern Mediterranean has been hit by repeated storms this month which damaged infrastructure both in Malta and the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia.

(Reporting by Chris Scicluna; Editing by Crispian Balmer)