Germany’s Merz: remains to be seen whether FCAS will yield joint aircraft

La tedesca Merz: resta da vedere se l’FCAS produrrà velivoli comuni

29.1.2026

BERLIN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Thursday that the French-German-Spanish FCAS warplane programme was sure to yield joint defence systems, but it remained to be seen whether it would generate joint aircraft.

“There will definitely be joint systems,” Merz said in Berlin. “We are currently in intensive talks with France about the extent to which we will continue to develop and build joint aircraft, and I expect that we will reach a joint decision on this within the next few weeks.”

