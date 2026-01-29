Japan braces for more heavy snowstorms as midwinter election nears

By Mariko Katsumura

TOKYO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Northern and western parts of Japan face more heavy snowstorms later this week, the weather agency said on Thursday, as lawmakers campaign in the first winter election in 36 years, with the risk of lower voter turnout due to the freezing weather.

Heavy snowfalls of up to 70 centimetres (27.56 inches) in the Hokuriku region of northwestern Japan and 60 centimetres (23.6 inches) in south-central Kinki, particularly along the Sea of Japan, is forecast through Friday, the Meteorological Agency said.

The agency urged caution due to potential traffic disruptions and the risk of avalanches.

Heavy snowfall last week brought northern Japan’s Hokkaido to a standstill, leaving thousands stranded at its main airport overnight after several dozen flights were grounded.

Japan is set to host the lower house election on February 8, and heavy snowfalls blanketing northern Japan could depress voter turnout and disrupt campaigning, particularly in rural areas, adding another layer of uncertainty to the snap election.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party is likely to increase its number of parliamentary seats and gain a majority in the lower house, a preliminary survey by the Nikkei newspaper showed on Thursday.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by Michael Perry)