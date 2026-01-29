Russia urges US-Iran talks, warns against use of force

MOSCOW, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Russia said on Thursday that there was still room for negotiation between Iran and the United States and warned that any use of force against Tehran would have dangerous consequences and cause chaos throughout the Middle East.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was commenting a day after U.S. President Donald Trump urged Iran to come to the table and make a deal on nuclear weapons or face a possible U.S. attack.

“We continue to call on all parties to exercise restraint and to renounce any use of force to resolve issues. Clearly, the potential for negotiations is far from exhausted… We must focus primarily on negotiating mechanisms,” Peskov told reporters.

“Any forceful actions can only create chaos in the region and lead to very dangerous consequences in terms of destabilising the security system throughout the region.”

Russia has forged closer ties with Iran since the start of its war in Ukraine and signed a 20-year strategic partnership treaty with the Islamic Republic in January 2025.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Felix Light and Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Alex Richardson)